    The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 200 block of H Street in Turlock, California, on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

Crime

Victim, suspect in Turlock shooting death ID’d

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

October 04, 2017 12:52 PM

A 39-year-old Turlock man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of another Turlock resident Saturday afternoon.

Jaymar Ray Brown is being held in the Stanislaus County Jail with bail set at $2 million. He also faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The victim in the shooting was 24 year-old Adam Wagner, who was dead at the scene, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.

At about 4:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and Turlock Police Department officers were dispatched to the 200 block of H Street, which is south of downtown and a few blocks west of South Golden State Boulevard.

Detectives determined an argument led to Brown shooting Wagner, said Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Anthony Bejaran.

The criminal complaint against Brown includes an enhancement of the murder charge for using a firearm.

It also includes prior offenses: December 1996 convictions in San Joaquin County Superior Court of kidnapping, assault with a firearm and a “sexual crime in concert” with others.

A December 1996 article from The Record newspaper in Stockton provides more information on the convictions: “Terron Latrice Adams, 18, and Jaymar Ray Brown, 17, each got 14 years and eight months on charges of being accessories after a murder, and on kidnapping, rape and sexual-assault counts involving the abduction and murder July 23, 1995, of Sandra Joann Rapisura, 41, in south Stockton.”

Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327

