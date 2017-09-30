Jennifer Adair, 47, of Modesto, arrested on Sept. 16, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (09/30/17)

September 30, 2017 7:25 AM

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Sept. 14-20.

SUSPECT: Mister Sonny Jesse Smith, 19, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 14, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading police officer with disregard for safety

SUSPECT: Sophia Marie Messmore, 28, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 15, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, document purporting to be government

SUSPECT: Elias Ray Lopez, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 15, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property

SUSPECT: Anthony Vargas, 36, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 16, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, driving when license suspended/revoked, probation violation

SUSPECT: Jennifer Adair, 47, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 16, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, driving while on suspended/revoked license

SUSPECT: Zaine Samuel Ensley, 27, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 17, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of concentrate cannabis, under the influence, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance

SUSPECT: Joseph Lawrence Conley, 25, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 18, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Adrian Anthony Peralta, 20, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Albert Luna, 30, transient

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft

