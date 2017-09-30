Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (09/30/17)

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Sept. 14-20.
SUSPECT: Mister Sonny Jesse Smith, 19, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 14, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading police officer with disregard for safety
SUSPECT: Sophia Marie Messmore, 28, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 15, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, document purporting to be government
SUSPECT: Elias Ray Lopez, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 15, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property
SUSPECT: Anthony Vargas, 36, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 16, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, driving when license suspended/revoked, probation violation
SUSPECT: Jennifer Adair, 47, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 16, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of controlled substance, driving while on suspended/revoked license
SUSPECT: Zaine Samuel Ensley, 27, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 17, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, possession of concentrate cannabis, under the influence, possession of unlawful paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance
SUSPECT: Joseph Lawrence Conley, 25, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 18, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Adrian Anthony Peralta, 20, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Albert Luna, 30, transient
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft
