Turlock stabbing suspect arrested on attempted murder charge

Investigators have arrested a 21-year-old Salida man suspected of stabbing another man in the neck after a conversation between the two escalated to violence earlier this month.
Tyler Vanwinkle was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the Sept. 12 stabbing of a 57-year-old man in downtown Turlock. The injured man was "bleeding profusely" from a neck wound, according to an incident report.
He was taken by ambulance to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, where he was airlifted to another hospital to undergo surgery. A few days after the stabbing, the man was listed in stable condition.
Turlock police spokesman Sgt. Russ Holeman said detectives later identified Vanwinkle as the stabbing suspect. He said security camera footage and tattoo information helped the detectives identify Vanwinkle as the suspect.
Police patrol officers were advised that Vanwinkle was wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, and they were handed photographs of Vanwinkle on Sept. 18.
A patrol officer on Wednesday spotted a suspicious man in the 500 block of North Golden State Boulevard who matched Vanwinkle's description.
The officer approached the suspicious man and learned it was Vanwinkle after the suspect gave his name to the officer. Vanwinkle was subsequently arrested.
Police officials have said the stabbing appeared to have occurred about 4:40 a.m. behind a business on North Center Street, just north of Crane Avenue in Turlock.
Vanwinkle and the injured man knew each other. Police said the two sat on a bench and engaged in a 90-minute conversation before the stabbing occurred.
The injured man left the area and made it to nearby North Golden State Boulevard, where a 911 call reported the stabbing. Holeman said officers arrived and found the injured man, who had suffered life threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times.
Police officials ask anyone with information about the stabbing to call Detective Clifford Lewis at (209) 668-6556. Tipsters also can call the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at (209) 668-5550 ext. 6780 or send an email to tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
