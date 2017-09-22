Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (9/22/17)

13 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Sept. 7-13.
SUSPECT: Brandon Nicholas Sly, 25, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 8, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, elder abuse, theft using a credit card or ATM card
SUSPECT: Alma Quintero, 25, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 8, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Rudolph Peter Burtschi, 27, of Oakdale
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 8, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involved in motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Richard Anthony Garnica, 28, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 10, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: David James Ooka, 22, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 10, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involved in motor vehicle/trailer, battery against police officer/emergency personnel with injury, probation violation
SUSPECT: James Damascus, 42, transient
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 10, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, tampering with vehicle ID number, probation violation
SUSPECT: Marco Antonio Chavez, 28, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 11, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involved in motor vehicle/trailer, possession of controlled substance, driving while on suspended/revoked license, possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia, probation violation
SUSPECT: James Wesley Edmonds, 44, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 11, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, stolen vehicle (horse, gelding, bovine, caprine animal),
SUSPECT: Christopher Robert Gutierrez, 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 12, 201
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, corporal injury to spouse, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm
SUSPECT: Steven Pittman, 28, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 12, 201
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Don Roshel Lacy III, 33, of Bakersfield
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 12, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Brian Trippneese, 31, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 12, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Monica Renee Talamante, 35, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 13, 201
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involved in motor vehicle/trailer, unlawful possession of controlled substance
