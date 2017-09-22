Monica Renee Talamante, 35, of Modesto, arrested on Sept. 13, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department
Monica Renee Talamante, 35, of Modesto, arrested on Sept. 13, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
Monica Renee Talamante, 35, of Modesto, arrested on Sept. 13, 2017, by the Modesto Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (9/22/17)

September 22, 2017 10:04 AM

13 people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Sept. 7-13.

SUSPECT: Brandon Nicholas Sly, 25, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 8, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, elder abuse, theft using a credit card or ATM card

SUSPECT: Alma Quintero, 25, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 8, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Rudolph Peter Burtschi, 27, of Oakdale

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 8, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involved in motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Richard Anthony Garnica, 28, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 10, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: David James Ooka, 22, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 10, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involved in motor vehicle/trailer, battery against police officer/emergency personnel with injury, probation violation

SUSPECT: James Damascus, 42, transient

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 10, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, tampering with vehicle ID number, probation violation

SUSPECT: Marco Antonio Chavez, 28, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 11, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involved in motor vehicle/trailer, possession of controlled substance, driving while on suspended/revoked license, possession of controlled substance/paraphernalia, probation violation

SUSPECT: James Wesley Edmonds, 44, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 11, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, stolen vehicle (horse, gelding, bovine, caprine animal),

SUSPECT: Christopher Robert Gutierrez, 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 12, 201

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, corporal injury to spouse, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm

SUSPECT: Steven Pittman, 28, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 12, 201

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Don Roshel Lacy III, 33, of Bakersfield

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 12, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Brian Trippneese, 31, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 12, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Riverbank Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Monica Renee Talamante, 35, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 13, 201

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involved in motor vehicle/trailer, unlawful possession of controlled substance

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  