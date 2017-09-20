After assault, suspect on skateboard ollies over unconscious victim, police say

A Modesto man is in grave condition after he was allegedly attacked by his housemate in west Modesto early Tuesday morning.
Detectives are working through multiple versions of what brought on the attack but preliminarily believe the suspect, 26-year-old Shane Michael Hurst, attacked the victim because he was in an altercation with the suspect's aunt, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
The victim, his girlfriend, her sister and their nephew – Hurst – all live at the home where the attack occurred in the 800 block of Middlecoff Avenue at about 1 a.m.
Graves said that two days before the attack, police were called to the home for an altercation between the 54-year-old victim and his girlfriend. The girlfriend reported her boyfriend had been abusing her and had thrown something at her, but she had no physical injuries and there were no independent witnesses, so he was not arrested, Graves said.
Hurst, however, was arrested that day because he had four warrants. Graves said they were out-of-county warrants and she did not know what they were for.
By Tuesday, Hurst was out of jail and back home when he heard a commotion in the kitchen. He later told detectives that he was intervening in an argument between the victim and the victim’s girlfriend’s sister, Graves said.
Hurst told detectives that he physically threw the victim out of the house, causing him to fall backward and hit his head. He picked up the suspect and pushed him to the ground again, where he hit his head a second time, Graves said.
Hurst then grabbed his skateboard and did an ollie over the victim then fled the scene, Graves said. An ollie is a technique where both the rider and skateboard leap into the air to jump over an obstacle.
The suspect was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with major head injuries.
Hurst was located Tuesday afternoon at a store down the street from his home. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Comments