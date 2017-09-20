Tipsters help police identify, arrest suspect in Modesto store robbery

Six tipsters on the Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers hotline helped detectives identify and arrest a 23-year-old man suspected of robbing a Modesto convenience store at gunpoint.
Brian Todd was arrested on suspicion of robbery, along with an enhancement for allegedly committing the crime with a gun, Modesto Police Department announced Wednesday morning.
The armed robbery occurred about 6 a.m. Jan. 3 at the Quick Stop convenience store in the 1500 block of Lakewood Avenue, just south of Briggsmore Avenue in east Modesto.
The suspect grabbed a 12-pack of beer, asked a store clerk for hard liquor from a locked cabinet behind the counter, said Heather Graves, a Modesto police spokeswoman.
The clerk became suspicious and asked the suspect for an identification card to verify his age. That's when the suspect reached behind his back and brandished a gun, Graves said.
The suspect demanded cash from the clerk. Graves said the clerk complied and opened the cash register. The clerk handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then left the store with the stolen cash and the alcohol, Graves said. No shots were fired.
The store's security camera captured images of a man looking into the store before walking in and robbing a store clerk at gunpoint. On April 26, the images were posted on the Crime Stoppers Facebook page.
Authorities asked anyone who recognized the suspect or had information about the armed robbery to contact Crime Stoppers by calling its hotline, visiting its web site or sending a text message with the tip.
Modesto police said six people contacted Crime Stoppers and identified Todd as the robbery suspect. On Sept. 14, Modesto police detectives served a search warrant at Todd's home. He was later questioned about the robbery and arrested.
Detective John Locke said investigators were thankful for the public's help in this robbery case. "Modesto Police are aggressively pursuing robbery suspects, and would-be robbers should take note of this," he said.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. or email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org.
