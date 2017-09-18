Turlock man faces DUI, child endangerment charges after running into traffic sign

A driver who struck a sign in the center divide on West Canal Drive at Kern Street and continued on his way was arrested minutes later and faces charges of child endangerment and driving under the influence.
About 9:50 p.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported seeing the driver hit the sign and keep going. A Turlock police officer pulled over the driver about a mile away at North Mitchell and Eat Hawkeye avenues.
A field sobriety test was conducted on Gustavo Alonzo Inda, 39, who was arrested. His blood alcohol content was not available Monday morning.
The Turlock resident had a child under the age of 10 with him in the car, said Turlock Police Department Lt. Neil Cervenka, but neither the child nor Inda was injured. The child was released to the custody of another family member.
Inda also was wanted on a warrant from a previous DUI case, Cervenka said. He was in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail on Monday morning.
