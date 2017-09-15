Anita Sue Wilson, 44, of Merced, arrested on Sept. 3, 2017, by the Ceres Police Department
Anita Sue Wilson, 44, of Merced, arrested on Sept. 3, 2017, by the Ceres Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
Anita Sue Wilson, 44, of Merced, arrested on Sept. 3, 2017, by the Ceres Police Department Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (09/16/17)

September 15, 2017 2:15 PM

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 31-Sept. 7.

SUSPECT: Jeff Crawford, 32, of Waterford

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 31, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation

SUSPECT: Miguel Angel Farfan, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 1, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, corporal injury to spouse

SUSPECT: Robert Garcia, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 1, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possessing burglary tools, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Terry Gary Anaya, 39, of Livingston

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 3, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, assault with deadly weapon or force likely to create great bodily injury, evading police with disregard for safety, receiving stolen property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, stolen vehicle (horse, gelding, bovine, caprine animal), receiving known stolen property

SUSPECT: Anita Sue Wilson, 44, of Merced

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 3, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, receiving stolen property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, parole violation

SUSPECT: Aaron Michael Teekell, 31, of Merced

DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 3, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, receiving stolen property, impersonation to make other liable, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 1:05

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci 1:49

Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on speaking out for Laci
Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog 2:09

Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog

View More Video