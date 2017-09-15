Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (09/16/17)

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 31-Sept. 7.
SUSPECT: Jeff Crawford, 32, of Waterford
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 31, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Miguel Angel Farfan, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 1, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, corporal injury to spouse
SUSPECT: Robert Garcia, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 1, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, possessing burglary tools, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Terry Gary Anaya, 39, of Livingston
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 3, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, assault with deadly weapon or force likely to create great bodily injury, evading police with disregard for safety, receiving stolen property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, stolen vehicle (horse, gelding, bovine, caprine animal), receiving known stolen property
SUSPECT: Anita Sue Wilson, 44, of Merced
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 3, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, receiving stolen property, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, parole violation
SUSPECT: Aaron Michael Teekell, 31, of Merced
DAY ARRESTED: Sept. 3, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, evading peace officer with disregard for safety, receiving stolen property, impersonation to make other liable, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
