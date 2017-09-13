Young masked males now sought in second Modesto robbery

Two males wanted in the Aug. 25 robbery of the Frontier Town General Store in Modesto now are sought in a second robbery that night, less than an hour later and nearly nine miles away.
The second crime was at Diamond Gas & Mart, 3401 Yosemite Blvd., at South McClure Road. Images from a surveillance camera show two hooded and masked males behind the checkout counter, handguns pointed at a store employee at the register. The time stamp shows it was 11:39 p.m.
"Detectives believe the suspects are the same in both incidents," Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves said.
At the Frontier Town shopping center at Tully Road and Standiford Avenue, the two men — believed to be minors or young adults — approached a clerk outside the General Store and tried to force him inside. The employee ran away, and the suspects entered the store and took multiple items from behind the register, police said.
An image of them robbing the store is time-stamped 10:47 p.m.
One suspect is described as a Latino or light-complected black male, age 15 to 18, with curly black hair. He wore a royal-blue hooded jacket, designer jeans and athletic shoes.
The other is described as a white male, also 15 to 18 years old, wearing a dark-blue hooded sweat shirt, designer jeans and athletic shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects from surveillance images or witnessed suspicious activity in either area that night is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to 274637 by typing "Tip704" plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
