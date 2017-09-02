Stanislaus County auto theft suspects | Sept. 2, 2017

Five people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 17-23.
SUSPECT: Fidel Arreola, 37 of Ceres
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 17, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, driving when license suspended/revoked for DUI/drug, possession of burglary tools
SUSPECT: Albert Luna, 30, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: William Eugene Brink, 52, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 21, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Del Yai, 28, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 22, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, obstructing a police officer, driving while on suspended/revoked license, felon addicted to use of narcotics, possession of narcotic controlled substance, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty
SUSPECT: Jamie Lynn Agar Evans, 37, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 23, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
