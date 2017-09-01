16-year-old dead, driver arrested in crash on Stanislaus’ West Side

A 16-year-old boy is dead and a Modesto man faces a charge of vehicular manslaughter after a crash in rural Stanislaus County south of Vernalis at about 5:40 a.m. Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision involved a 1996 Honda sedan and a 2002 Chevrolet SUV, Officer Thomas Olsen, spokesman for the CHP Modesto office, said. The Honda was westbound on Gaffery Road approaching McCracken Road, he said. The Chevrolet was northbound on McCracken, approaching Gaffery.
“The Honda at the intersection did not need to stop, it had the right of way,” he said. “The SUV was approaching the stop sign, but it appears it did not yield, and the vehicles collided in the intersection.”
The Chevrolet entered a field and overturned, ejecting the 16-year-old passenger, who suffered fatal injuries, Olsen said. The youth has been identified only as a Stockton resident. His name was withheld pending notification of family.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 30-year-old Jose Abrego of Modesto, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Memorial Medical Center, the CHP said. He later was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail, the CHP said, on charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving on a suspended driver’s license.
Three other people in the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries. Amilcar Morales, 39 and from Lathrop, and Alejandro Rubio, 30 and from Stockton, were treated at San Joaquin General Hospital. Ivan Jacinto, 26 and from Lathrop, was treated at Memorial Medical Center.
The driver of the Honda, Modesto resident Hector Becerra, 29, suffered moderate injuries and was treated at Memorial Medical Center. His passenger, 30-year-old Jose Becerra of Modesto, was treated at Memorial for minor injuries.
All involved except the ejected teen were wearing safety restraints, the CHP reported. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.
According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page online, a third party reported the crash, which was west of Highway 33.
