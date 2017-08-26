Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (08/26/17)

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 10-16.
SUSPECT: Dustin Jay Robinson, 18, of Keyes
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 10, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Greg Andrew Ross, 51, of Oakdale
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, probation violation
SUSPECT: Clifton Williams Jr., 42, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, tampering with vehicle
SUSPECT: Ryan Jacob Platts, 38, of Riverbank
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 12, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department (Riverbank)
CHARGES: Auto theft
SUSPECT: Phillip Dell Killough Jr., 36, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 14, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, evading police officer with disregard for safety, obstructing/resisting officer, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Delfino Daniel Rocha, 19, of Stockton
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 15, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Joseph Lawrence Conley, 25, of Modesto
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 16, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Julian Arthur Medina, 24, of Empire
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 16, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Harrold Fannon, 23, of Empire
DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 16, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance
