Crime

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (08/26/17)

August 26, 2017 2:04 AM

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 10-16.

SUSPECT: Dustin Jay Robinson, 18, of Keyes

DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 10, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Greg Andrew Ross, 51, of Oakdale

DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Oakdale Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, probation violation

SUSPECT: Clifton Williams Jr., 42, of Modesto

DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 11, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, tampering with vehicle

SUSPECT: Ryan Jacob Platts, 38, of Riverbank

DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 12, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department (Riverbank)

CHARGES: Auto theft

SUSPECT: Phillip Dell Killough Jr., 36, of Modesto

DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 14, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, evading police officer with disregard for safety, obstructing/resisting officer, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Delfino Daniel Rocha, 19, of Stockton

DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 15, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Joseph Lawrence Conley, 25, of Modesto

DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 16, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Julian Arthur Medina, 24, of Empire

DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 16, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of device/instrument/paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Harrold Fannon, 23, of Empire

DATE ARRESTED: Aug. 16, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance

