Prosecutors charge driver with murder in Modesto police sergeant’s death

Prosecutors on Thursday formally filed a charge of murder against Matthew David Gibbs, who is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting an off-duty police sergeant riding his bicycle in Modesto.
Gibbs, 32, of Modesto, is expected to make his first appearance in Stanislaus Superior Court Thursday afternoon. Along with the murder charge, Gibbs is accused of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in the death of Modesto police Sgt. Mike Pershall, who was riding his bicycle near his home.
Prosecutors also charged Gibbs for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, a punishment he received for a previous DUI conviction.
The deadly crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday on Merle Avenue, west of Fine Avenue near Dan Savage Middle School in east Modesto. Authorities found Pershall, who’d been riding a bicycle west along the north edge of Merle, on the road in a westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gibbs was driving a Volkswagen Coupe west on Merle and struck the rear of Pershall’s bicycle, knocking him off the bike, the California Highway Patrol reported. The CHP is leading the investigation of the fatal crash.
The Volkswagen reportedly drove up onto the north curb, struck a fire hydrant and came to a stop along the north side of Merle, west of where Pershall was struck by the car.
Gibbs was taken into custody by the CHP after he displayed signs of impairment. He has been held at the county jail since Tuesday night.
In Stanislaus County, Gibbs had an April 2012 arrest that resulted in a misdemeanor DUI charge that was dismissed in 2014.
Also in 2014 in Siskiyou County, Gibbs pleaded no contest to DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher. He admitted to an enhancement of having a blood alcohol content of 0.20 percent or higher. Gibbs also pleaded no contest to driving on a suspended or revoked license.
Pershall had been with the Modesto Police Department since 2012. Before then, he worked for the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department.
This story will be updated after the arraignment.
