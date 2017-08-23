Modesto man conspired in deadly home-invasion robbery, could get early parole

A state parole board has decided that a Modesto man convicted of murder in a 1982 home-invasion robbery must remain in prison. But he could become eligible for parole again in 18 months.
Benson Neal, 67, was sentenced to 26 years to life in prison for the shooting death of Dixon Flinders. Neal was convicted of first-degree murder while armed with a gun, first-degree burglary and robbery.
On June 6, 1982, Neal, Frank Aleo, Frank Ford and Sharon Poma conspired to rob Flinders at his Modesto home, prosecutors said.
They went to the home and announced themselves as drug enforcement agents at the front door. They then kicked open the door, and Ford fired a shot from a .22-caliber handgun into Flinders’ chest, killing him, according to prosecutors. The defendants then ransacked the home.
Prosecutors said Neal and the others expected to find a large amount of cash, but they didn’t find it. Instead, they stole some seashells, a cassette player for a car, a rifle and $100.
Neal was found unsuitable for parole at a July 12 hearing, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced this week. He remains incarcerated at California State Prison, Solano, and will be eligible for parole again in three years.
But prosecutors said Neal’s next parole hearing could be scheduled as early as 18 months in accordance with state rules. He’s been denied parole six times, and his last denial was in 2016.
Rosalio Ahumada: 209-578-2394, @ModBeeCourts
Comments