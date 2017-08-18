Jovani Pantoja, 31, of Patterson, arrested on Aug. 3, 2017, by the Patterson Police Department
Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (08/19/17)

August 18, 2017 9:51 PM

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 3-9.

SUSPECT: Jovani Pantoja, 31, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 3, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, possessing a firearm when prohibited, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation

SUSPECT: Harley Joe Climer, 18, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 3, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

SUSPECT: Amrik Singh, 26, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 4, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation

SUSPECT: Jason Joseph Faustino, 32, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation

SUSPECT: Kyle Ray Clardy, 24, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen vehicle, enhancement, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Jesus Juan Alejandro, 32, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 8, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Shree Suzette Serna, 30, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 8, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation

