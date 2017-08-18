Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (08/19/17)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from Aug. 3-9.
SUSPECT: Jovani Pantoja, 31, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 3, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Patterson Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, possessing a firearm when prohibited, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation
SUSPECT: Harley Joe Climer, 18, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 3, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
SUSPECT: Amrik Singh, 26, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 4, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Jason Joseph Faustino, 32, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Kyle Ray Clardy, 24, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 7, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen vehicle, enhancement, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Jesus Juan Alejandro, 32, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 8, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, probation violation, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Shree Suzette Serna, 30, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: Aug. 8, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation
