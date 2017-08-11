Witnesses described a diaper full of lighter fluid. A Ceres woman was arrested.

Ceres Police arrested a woman who witnesses said poured lighter fluid on a diaper and used it to light an RV on fire Thursday.
The Ceres Fire Department and Ceres Police responded to the RV fire near the intersection of Havenwood Way and Sungate Drive at about 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Greg Yotsuya.
Officers were directed by witnesses to the suspect, 27-year-old old Jamila Bodden.
Witnesses told police they saw Bodden enter the RV after pouring lighter fluid into a diaper. “She was then seen leaving the RV with a smirk on her face just before they noticed smoke and flames coming from the RV,” Yotsuya said.
Bodden gave officers a statement that was inconsistent with what witnesses explained happened. When confronted with the inconsistencies, she admitted to accidentally spilling lighter fluid on a table in the RV, then purposely igniting the lighter fluid, Yotsuya said.
Bodden was arrested on suspicion of arson.
