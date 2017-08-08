Standoff follows arson, vandalism at Modesto church

After a standoff of more than two hours, an armed man who vandalized and set fire in a downtown Modesto church was arrested by police early Tuesday.
The incident began about 11:20 p.m. Monday when a sergeant and officer with Rank Investigation & Protection responded to a report of a subject breaking windows at Christ Unity Baptist Church, 1320 L St. They encountered an uncooperative man who ran back inside the church and started a fire, according to a post on Rank’s Facebook page.
The Modesto Police and Fire departments were on scene within minutes, Rank reported. A Modesto Fire Department incident summary says light smoke was coming from the first and second floors of the southeast corner of the church. Crews determined a fire sprinkler was keeping the fire – in the basement level – from spreading.
Police found the man on his hands and knees near the church altar, said Lt. Tom Ciccarelli. He was armed with knives and would not comply with commands from officers.
The department’s Critical Incident Team was activated to negotiate with the man, the lieutenant said. Talking with him was unsuccessful, Ciccarelli said. A bean bag round was fired at him, but had no effect.
At some point, the man – later identified as Theodore Garcia, 57 – got up. When he moved far enough away from the knives, which remained on the floor, officers were able to take him into custody, Ciccarelli said. Officers at the scene were unable to ascertain a motive, he said. The incident was concluded close to 2 a.m.
Garcia was medically cleared at the scene and booked into the Stanislaus County Jail. He is being held on charges of arson and vandalism, with bail at $200,000.
MFD reported that multiple fires had been set, but sprinklers contained the flames to mattresses and clothing piled in the basement.
Ciccarelli said the extent of the vandalism had not been assessed early Tuesday but included at least broken windows and possibly broken pipes, though standing water in the basement may have been the result of just the fire sprinklers doing their job.
No financial estimate of church damage was immediately available.
