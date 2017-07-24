How an Oakdale man landed in jail after seeing a suspected bicycle thief

Oakdale police said they arrested a man who assaulted a suspected bicycle thief with a pickup truck, and threatened to also use a baseball bat.
The victim was treated for ankle pain after the attack at about 4 p.m. Sunday on the 8000 block of North Crane Road, police said.
A news release said a pickup driven by Joseph Peter Gill III, 41, of Oakdale hit the victim on a bicycle that Gill mistakenly believed had been stolen from him. The driver then got out of the truck with the bat and began yelling at the bicylist, police said. Gill fled the scene but was followed by a witness and later arrested on North Crane, the release said.
Gill was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on charges of assault and attempted robbery.
Earlier this month, Gill had posted several times on the Oakdale Area Incident Feed Facebook page about stolen bicycle, his frustrations and attempts to track down the culprit.
Police cautioned that witnesses to crimes should call 911 and maintain a safe distance from the suspect.
Comments