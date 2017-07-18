What does Scott Peterson sound like these days? You’ll find out next month

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 Watch as two men steal property from Riverbank house Pause 0:19 Modesto police officers arrest attempted homicide suspect, give K-9 a lift 1:19 Hash oil explosion in Riverbank leads to serious burns 0:47 Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead 0:30 Road rage reported in Modesto 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:59 12-year-old shot in Ceres 0:47 Message from Stanislaus State Chief of Police Andy Roy 0:38 Northwest Modesto homicide 1:30 Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Sharon Rocha, the mother of Laci Peterson, spoke out Thursday in Modesto, Calif., on the state death penalty propositions – 62 and 66. Laci Peterson, and her unborn son, Conner, were killed by Scott Peterson, who sits on San Quentin's Death Row. Rocha, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson and Laura Krieg, Tuolumne County District Attorney, urged voters to vote No on 62 and Yes on 66. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)

