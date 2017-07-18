Sharon Rocha, the mother of Laci Peterson, spoke out Thursday in Modesto, Calif., on the state death penalty propositions – 62 and 66. Laci Peterson, and her unborn son, Conner, were killed by Scott Peterson, who sits on San Quentin's Death Row. Rocha, Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson and Laura Krieg, Tuolumne County District Attorney, urged voters to vote No on 62 and Yes on 66. (Andy Alfaro/aalfaro@modbee.com)
July 18, 2017 10:26 AM

What does Scott Peterson sound like these days? You’ll find out next month

By Garth Stapley

Scott Peterson, convicted in Modesto’s most notorious double-murder, breaks his long silence with interviews from death row in a six-episode documentary premiering Aug. 15 on TV’s A&E Network.

The series also features Scott Peterson’s family and attorneys, while evoking the victim’s memory in its title: “The Murder of Laci Peterson.”

The substitute teacher from Modesto was eight months pregnant with her first child, to be named Conner, when she vanished just before Christmas 2002. Their bodies washed ashore four months later; her husband was sentenced after a blockbuster 2004 trial in the Bay Area and awaits appeals.

Also appearing are Amber Frey, Scott’s paramour and key prosecution witness, as well as former Modesto police detectives and several print and broadcast reporters who covered the case, including The Modesto Bee’s Garth Stapley. Some of the documentary focuses on how news can influence criminal justice.

“The media’s obsession with the Scott Peterson trial was unlike anything seen before,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, an A&E executive vice president. “This new series will cut through the mass hysteria that has plagued and distorted the reporting of this story to deliver, for the first time, a definitive factual account by those who lived and breathed it every day.”

