Nadia Lockyer, wife of former state attorney general, arrested in Tuolumne County

The wife of former state Attorney General Bill Lockyer was arrested Thursday in Twain Harte on suspicion of spousal abuse, according to the Union Democrat of Sonora.
Sgt. Andrea Benson, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, told the Union-Democrat that deputies were called to a residence on Fireside Drive on a report that “an intoxicated woman was yelling and throwing things.”
When they arrived, they found Nadia Lockyer, 46, of Long Beach, who was at the home on vacation.
After an investigation, Lockyer, a former Alameda County supervisor, was arrested and booked into Tuolumne County Jail on a charge of misdemeanor spousal abuse. She posted bail of $5,000 late Thursday night, Benson told The Bee.
Bill Lockyer, 76, reportedly suffered a minor injury, the Union Democrat reported.
Nadia Lockyer had blood alcohol content of .22 percent at the time of her arrest.
Earlier this week, Lockyer, in a public Facebook post, accused her husband of abusive behavior. “He hits, hurts me, yells and I care for my children in between,” she wrote.
Most people expressed sympathy with her on her Facebook page. Some discouraged her from making her feelings public.
“For all of you criticizing me for putting this on FB, I don’t have the same private person life privileges as you. This is my one and only outlet to tell the truth,” she wrote.
On June 20, her Facebook post had a different tone: “...grateful for the man that made and makes it so – Happy Fathers Day to the bestest of mans I could’ve ever hoped to make babies with! Your children are blessed to have you as their papa.”
Long Beach police responded to a domestic disturbance call at the Lockyers’ home on March 28, according to The Sacramento Bee. A police report listed Nadia Lockyer as a suspect, but did not name any victims. The report was turned over the city prosecutor, police said.
Nadia Lockyer resigned her elected post in 2012 amid struggles with addiction and a well-publicized altercation with a former lover, according to The Sacramento Bee. Later, she accused Bill Lockyer of carrying on an affair.
But by late 2015, the pair told The Sacramento Bee that life was on the upswing. They gave birth to twin boys, Harrison William Lockyer and Elijah Westwood Lockyer.
“This is her idea of a wonderful Christmas present,” Bill Lockyer said at the time. “For me, I guess I am testing the hypothesis that kids keep you young.”
The Sacramento Bee’s Adam Ashton contributed to this report.
