Body of 60-year-old man found outside Modesto fire station

The body of a man was found outside Modesto Fire Station 2 in west Modesto Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters at the station found the man near the front door, in the breezeway between the Chicago Avenue station and the Marshall Park community center at about 1:30 p.m.
Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office Deputy Tom Killian identified the man as 60-year-old Andres Carrasco. He said he appears to have died of natural causes. An autopsy to determine the exact cause of death is scheduled for Friday.
It’s unclear how long Carrasco had been outside the station but Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Anderson said the crew had been on several calls throughout the day and hadn’t seen him earlier.
He said the homeless frequent the park and often sleep along the walls of the fire department and community center.
Killian said Carrasco had been homeless but that a family member thought he most recently was renting a room in Modesto.
