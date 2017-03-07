25 to life for man who stabbed girlfriend, buried her in shallow grave

Anthony Coxum was sentenced Tuesday morning to 25 years to life in prison for stabbing to death his girlfriend, Eldoris Graham, and burying her body in a shallow grave near Johansen High School in Modesto.
In two letters she read in court moments before Coxum’s sentencing, Graham’s mother, Kathie Patterson, said she hoped he would get either the death sentence or life in prison without possibility of parole. Patterson, who came to Modesto from Nebraska for the sentencing, said she wants him to rot in the hell he created for himself.
Patterson understood by Tuesday morning that denial of the possibility of parole wasn’t an option – Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Beth De Jong said it was not requested because there was no special circumstance to the crime. Still, coming out of the courtroom after Coxum was taken away, Patterson said, “I sincerely believe that if you kill someone, you should be killed. That’s the way I believe, but I’m happy that he gets a life sentence.”
That sentence was justified by the severity, viciousness and premeditation involved in her daughter’s murder, she said. And when Coxum someday comes up for parole, she hopes the board realizes the magnitude of the danger he poses to society, she said. “He doesn’t need to see daylight.”
Graham’s body was found about 500 yards away from the home of Coxum’s father. Coxum used to live in his father’s garage before he moved into Graham’s Modesto apartment on Tully Road.
Coxum was the last person to have seen Graham on Dec. 13, 2012, and he told different stories about what they did together before she went missing, including a drive to Oakland. Cellphone records indicate Coxum and Graham never left Modesto that day, a police detective testified during the trial.
Graham was missing for about a month before her body was found. Coxum was arrested in North Carolina about two weeks after his girlfriend went missing. He drove to North Carolina in Graham’s beige Pontiac Bonneville.
De Jong said she was happy with the sentence handed down Tuesday by Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Nancy Ashley. “It was completely expected – that’s the standard sentence for this.”
