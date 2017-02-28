Modesto man arrested on sex charges after teen runaway found at his home

Several hours after a 15-year-old girl went missing police found her at the southeast Modesto home of a 33-year-old man.
The girl had met the man on a social app and run away from home to be with him some time late Sunday night or early Monday morning, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves. The victim’s mother went to wake her up at 6:30 Monday morning and she was gone.
Officers responded to the girl’s home; through interviews and reviewing the girl’s messages they identified the suspect, Graves said.
At about noon on Monday officer’s went to the suspect’s home in the 100 block of Kingston Lane where they found the girl with the suspect, Antonio Pierce Ramirez.
After interviewing the suspect, officers arrested him on suspicion of sodomy with a child under 16, lewd acts with a child and oral copulation of a child under 16. He is being held on $50,000 bail.
