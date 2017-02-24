Identity released of teen victim of fatal Patterson shooting

The 17-year-old Patterson boy who was fatally shot Thursday was identified as Benito Garcia.
While calls to 911 initially indicated Garcia had accidentally shot himself, another 17-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.
Patterson Police Services Deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to the home where the shooting 100 Block of Washburn Street at about 12:30 p.m., according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
They found Garcia with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Life saving measures were started but Garcia was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene to assist in the death investigation. When deputies initially arrived they spoke with several people in the home, including a 17 year-old male who was present when Garcia was shot. After detectives conducted their investigation it was determined the victim’s wounds were not self-inflicted.
The 17 year-old suspect was arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and being minor in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The Sheriff’s Department would not release any details about how the shooting occurred or the relationship between the victim and the suspect.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Detective Kamila Sulkowski at 209-525-7032.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward
