Stanislaus Union School District employee guilty of insurance fraud

1:26 Horses run loose in Riverbank after stolen car crashes through their pasture Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:29 Hit and run investigation ends in house fire

1:14 Eviction attempt leads to standoff

2:26 Reaction to Frank Carson's release from jail

2:42 Frank Carson to be released from jail

0:10 Suspect in Eldoris Graham homicide in court

3:21 Sights and Sounds: A daylong tribute to Stanislaus County Deputy Dennis Wallace

3:02 Mother makes appeal to daughters killer