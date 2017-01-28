Stanislaus Union School District employee guilty of insurance fraud

A Stanislaus Union School District employee was convicted this month of workers’ compensation insurance fraud, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
John Heaton was employed as a campus monitor for the district and reported an on-the-job injury in November 2015. Heaton filed a workers’ compensation claim and as a result, received medical treatment and workers’ compensation benefits.
During a subsequent investigation, it was alleged Heaton presented false statements and material misrepresentations during a meeting with the school district’s Return to Work Specialist. Heaton misrepresented facts as it related to his physical abilities and limitations associated with his injury, according to the DAs office.
On MondayHeaton pleaded no contest to felony Insurance Fraud in that he unlawfully and knowingly made a false and fraudulent material statement in support of obtaining workers’ compensation insurance benefits. He was sentenced to 30 days jail, three years formal probation and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $8,341.66 for reimbursement of workers’ compensation benefits and investigation costs.
This case was a joint investigation by Probe Information Services, the California Department of Insurance, Fraud Division and the Amador County District Attorney’s Workers’ Compensation Fraud Unit. The Fraud Unit investigates insurance fraud cases in Stanislaus, Amador and Calaveras counties through a grant provided by the California Department of Insurance.
If you think someone is committing workers’ compensation fraud, report it to the California Department of Insurance Fraud Hotline at 916-854-5700 or the Amador County District Attorney’s Office at 209-223-6444.
