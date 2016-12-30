Victim stabbed at Modesto motel identified

A man who was stabbed to death at a Ninth Street motel Thursday night was identified at 49-year-old Otis Thomas, of Modesto.
Deputies were dispatched to the Budget Inn Motel at about 6:45 p.m. for a report a man had been stabbed.
Thomas was taken by ambulance to a Modesto hospital, where he died.
[Click here to see the 2016 Stanislaus County Homicide Map]
Detectives are working to piece together what led up to the stabbing and determine a motive. They have not identified a suspect.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective David Hickman at 209-525-7042.
If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing "Tip704" plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward
Comments