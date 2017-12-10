Modesto house fire displaces nine residents

A fire gutted a house in central Modesto early Sunday, displacing nine people who got out before flames overtook their home.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at a single-story house in the 1300 block of Grape Avenue, just south of West Orangeburg Avenue, according to the Modesto Fire Department.
The first firefighters who arrived found smoke and flames coming out of the home. Fire officials said the residents had already safely evacuated the burning house. No injuries were reported.
The firefighters quickly took an offensive stance against the blaze and attacked the fire inside the house, gaining control over the flames.
Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental. Fire officials said four adults and five children were displaced by the fire.
Red Cross officials were called to help the family find a temporary place to stay. The Modesto Fire Department gave the family a $100 Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency card from the California Firefighters Foundation.
The Ceres Fire Department also responded to help put out the fire.
