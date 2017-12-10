Scene from a home in the 1300 block of Grape Avenue, where a fire displaced nine people on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Modesto, California.
Scene from a home in the 1300 block of Grape Avenue, where a fire displaced nine people on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Modesto, California. Modesto Fire Department
Scene from a home in the 1300 block of Grape Avenue, where a fire displaced nine people on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Modesto, California. Modesto Fire Department

Local

Modesto house fire displaces nine residents

By Rosalio Ahumada

rahumada@modbee.com

December 10, 2017 09:52 AM

A fire gutted a house in central Modesto early Sunday, displacing nine people who got out before flames overtook their home.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. at a single-story house in the 1300 block of Grape Avenue, just south of West Orangeburg Avenue, according to the Modesto Fire Department.

The first firefighters who arrived found smoke and flames coming out of the home. Fire officials said the residents had already safely evacuated the burning house. No injuries were reported.

The firefighters quickly took an offensive stance against the blaze and attacked the fire inside the house, gaining control over the flames.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental. Fire officials said four adults and five children were displaced by the fire.

Red Cross officials were called to help the family find a temporary place to stay. The Modesto Fire Department gave the family a $100 Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency card from the California Firefighters Foundation.

The Ceres Fire Department also responded to help put out the fire.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

    The Soroptimist Christmas Tree Vintage Fair Mall is looking for people to pull tags and support a child in need this holiday season.

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree? 1:04

What is the Soroptimist Christmas Tree?
Local firefighters pose for calendar to help cat rescue 1:39

Local firefighters pose for calendar to help cat rescue
Turlock Lights its Christmas Tree 0:33

Turlock Lights its Christmas Tree

View More Video