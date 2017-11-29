Two family pets die in Turlock house fire

A family's pet dog and bird died Wednesday morning after a fire burned a home in a neighborhood just east of Tully Road.
The fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at the home in the 1900 block of Victoria Court in Turlock. Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke and flames had engulfed most of the house, according to the Turlock Fire Department.
The firefighters attacked the blaze, containing the large fire and preventing any damage in nearby homes.
Two pets were found dead inside the burning house. Fire officials said a dog named "Bella" and a bird named "Hope" both died in the fire. No other injuries had been reported Wednesday morning.
Never miss a local story.
The firefighters remained at the home to ensure the fire is completely out. The cause of the fire had not been determined.
Crews with three fire engines from the Turlock Fire Department responded to tackle the blaze. Firefighters from departments in Modesto and Ceres assisted with two fire engines as part of a resource sharing agreement.
Comments