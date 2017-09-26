Robbery 'accomplice' in the doghouse

With the 2017 summer broadcast of the documentary series, "The murder of Laci Peterson", The Modesto Bee is re-releasing selected 2007 interviews conducted by reporter Garth Stapley with some key figures in the case. In this video, Laci Peterson's mom, Sharon Rocha, talks about building relationships from the trial. (Bee File)
Mother and daughter of murder victim Lacy Marie Ferguson speak after a hearing for David Aguilar this morning (09-13-17) at the Stanislaus County Superior Courthouse in Modesto, Calif. Ferguson was killed in August of 2003 in a drive-by shooting in west Modesto.