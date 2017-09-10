BACON FEST – Sept. 9-10 at Dell'Osso Farms in Lathrop CA featured Travel Channel celebrity Alan Richman (“Man vs. Food”) serving as emcee for the two-day cook-off competitions. The event featured Live bands, bacon eating contests, demonstrations, Bacon Alley food vendors, microbrews, car shows, crafts and more.
mbicek@modbee.com
More Videos
1:03
Bacon Fest 2017
1:03
Peek inside Turlock's new Hobby Lobby
1:13
A look inside Village One's new Rusty Red Grill
1:29
Building a better downtown for Modesto
0:30
Immigrant advocates protest Trump decision in Modesto
2:09
Peterson Archives: Neighbor Karen Servas on finding Scott and Laci's dog
1:23
Oakdale OKs resolution promoting unity
3:36
Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha on visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite
5:12
Peterson Archives: Jurors discuss sending Scott Peterson to his death
0:27
Fire near Creekside Golf Course
1:00
Boy scout creates lasting memorial for veteran
1:35
See the cocktails & food at Turlock's The Grand Cru
With the 2017 summer broadcast of the documentary series, "The murder of Laci Peterson", The Modesto Bee is re-releasing selected 2007 interviews conducted by reporter Garth Stapley with some key figures in the case. In this video, neighbor Karen Servas discusses finding Scott and Laci Peterson's dog and its potential significance. (Bee File)
Alex Romo Carrillo shares thoughts Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 just after the Oakdale City Council voted 3-0 with two abstentions on a resolution promoting unity. Oakdale is the adopted home of white nationalist leader Nathan Damigo; the council majority took a stand against hate and racism, while those abstaining -- J.R. McCarty and Cherilyn Bairos -- said it's redundant to proclaim something already promised in the U.S. Constitution.
With the 2017 summer broadcast of the documentary series, "The murder of Laci Peterson", The Modesto Bee is re-releasing selected 2007 interviews conducted by reporter Garth Stapley with some key figures in the case. In this video, jurors discuss sending Scott Peterson to his death. (Bee File)
With the 2017 summer broadcast of the documentary series, "The murder of Laci Peterson", The Modesto Bee is re-releasing selected 2007 interviews conducted by reporter Garth Stapley with some key figures in the case. In this video, Sharon Rocha discusses visiting Laci Peterson's gravesite. (Bee File)
Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, urged extension of a federal program that allows residency for certain young people who entered the United States illegally with their parents in Modesto, CA, on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (John Holland/jholland@modbee.com)