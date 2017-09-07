How firefighters subdued a dog that bit three people in central Modesto

Authorities on Thursday morning subdued a large dog that had bitten its owner, a mail carrier and a waste management employee in a central Modesto neighborhood.
The dog was loose in the neighborhood along Muir Road near Ashby Park, a few blocks east of McHenry Avenue. The incident occurred just outside the dog owner's home.
Jessica Smart, a city spokeswoman, said the German Shepherd was inside the house when U.S. postal worker approached the home. She said the dog ran toward the mail carrier through an unlocked screen door at the home's front entrance.
It was unclear if the dog tore a hole through the screen door or simply knocked it open. Smart said the dog first bit the mail carrier. Then, the dog owner tried to intervene before being bitten.
The waste management employee, who saw the commotion, also tried to intervene but also was bitten by the dog.
At 10:40 a.m., the Modesto Fire Department responded to reports of the dog biting people.
Firefighters arrived at the home and subdued the dog by holding down its head down and controlling its legs.
"They didn't want to hurt the dog, and they didn't want the dog to hurt someone else," Smart said.
Medics from American Medical Response treated the injured people. Smart said the mail carrier and the dog's owner were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries were not known.
The Modesto Police Department's Animal Control Unit arrived at the home and removed the dog. Smart said the dog's owner signed a release to have the dog euthanized.
