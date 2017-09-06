Oakdale OKs resolution promoting unity

Alex Romo Carrillo shares thoughts Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 just after the Oakdale City Council voted 3-0 with two abstentions on a resolution promoting unity. Oakdale is the adopted home of white nationalist leader Nathan Damigo; the council majority took a stand against hate and racism, while those abstaining -- J.R. McCarty and Cherilyn Bairos -- said it's redundant to proclaim something already promised in the U.S. Constitution. (Garth Stapley/gstapley@modbee.com)