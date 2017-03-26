Accidental gunfire injures trainee at Oakdale shooting range

A man was injured Sunday morning when he shot himself while holstering his gun at a shooting range.
Oakdale police said the man suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported.
The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. at the Oakdale Police Department shooting range on Liberini Avenue, just south of River Road in Oakdale. A company had rented the police shooting range for training sessions, according to Oakdale police.
The trainee was putting his gun back into his holster when the gun fired. Police said the shooting appeared to be accidental. No Oakdale police officials were involved in the shooting, according to the department.
