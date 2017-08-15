The wait is over. Downtown Modesto’s Cobblestone Bakery is ready to serve

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence Pause 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville devolve into chaotic day of violence 2:04 MJC to host eclipse viewing 1:49 California farmer fights US in court 1:36 Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto 0:24 Confederate statue toppled by protesters in North Carolina 0:57 What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In 0:48 Man surrenders after standoff at mini-market in west Modesto 0:45 Standoff at west Modesto mini-market 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Cobblestone Bakery on 11th Street in downtown Modesto opened Aug. 15, 2017. A look at the baked goods, sandwiches, salads and more on the menu. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

Cobblestone Bakery on 11th Street in downtown Modesto opened Aug. 15, 2017. A look at the baked goods, sandwiches, salads and more on the menu. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com