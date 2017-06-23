New trampoline park set to give Turlock a bounce, with new jobs to boot

Hey, what’s going up over there? Hmm, do you know why that cafe closed? Yo, when are we getting a Cheesecake Factory?
Hello again, Business Beat. Together I hope to help you answer the area’s eternal questions. No, not the one about why we didn’t pick “Nobody’s got Modesto’s goat” as our slogan. The one about where to spend your hard-earned dollars after all the bills are paid. And the one about what businesses are coming into and which ones are leaving the community.
While I can’t make a Cheesecake Factory magically materialize out of thin air, I can ask why we don’t have one. And, just as important, I want to hear from you. If you are opening a new business, please give me a call. If you notice a new shop coming near you, shoot me an email. If you have a question about any kind of development or that storefront with the “Coming Soon” sign in front, let me know.
Reach me at 209-578-2284, mrowland@modbee.com or @marijkerowland.
I’m also please to be able to start things off on the right foot with news of a new place you’ll be jumping with joy about — quite literally. The new Get Air Turlock indoor trampoline park is weeks away from opening. The facility will let thrill-seekers of all ages — from kids to adults — bounce and play and bounce some more at its 1300 W. Main St. facility in Turlock in the same shopping center as Grocery Outlet and Planet Fitness.
The 12,000-square-foot trampoline park is part of the national Get Air chain which has more than 50 locations across the United States and Canada. Sites feature floor and wall trampolines, dunk hoops, foam pits, tumbling tracks and ninja courses designed after the popular obstacle course reality series “American Ninja Warrior.” The centers also offer classes, private party rentals, dodge ball and more.
In preparation for its opening, Get Air Turlock is holding a job fair from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, at the Get Air Turlock parking lot. The business will be hiring for about 25 openings including lifeguards, party hosts, cashiers and an assistant manager position.
Job seekers should take their resume with references, first-aid certification and two forms of identification. An online application form is available through the Get Air Turlock Facebook page at www.facebook.com/getairturlock.
Get Air Turlock is the second indoor trampoline park in the region in recent years. In 2015 Rockin’ Jump opened at McHenry Village in Modesto, in the site of the old Valley Sporting Goods.
Elsewhere around the Business Beat:
The new Greg Martin Skin treatment center in Modesto wants you to feel and look better, even if there isn’t actually a Greg Martin there to help you.
Named after owner Doreen Danielson’s father (Martin) and her fiance’s father (Greg), the business which opened earlier this month specializes in microcurrent skin treatments. The noninvasive, needle-free technique uses a device that emits a microcurrent electrical frequency. It can be applied for everything from facelifts to acne treatments. The center also offers other kinds of skin treatments. Single sessions start at $60 for a half hour.
This is the first business for Turlock resident Danielson, who teaches writing at University of California, Merced, and has a Ph.D and Ed.D, though she has been performing microcurrent treatments for the past four years. The Turlock High grad said the name of her business honors her family’s history of working in homeopathic healthcare. She is also working on her own line of skin care products.
The 1,200-square foot center is located next to Andersen Physical Therapy just north of Memorial Medical Center at 1905 Coffee Road. She has two estheticians on staff in addition to herself. Greg Martin Skin is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday by appointment only. For more information call 209-857-8557 or visit www.gregmartinskin.com ....
And finally, looks like a new dd’s Discounts is opening at Coffee Road and Floyd Avenue in Modesto.
A sign outside of the larger empty anchor spot in the center, which also houses Waffle Shop, says “Coming Soon.” The store in the site of the former New Deal Market would be the fourth dd’s Discounts in the region. The low-cost apparel and home goods store has locations in Modesto on Tully Road, Ceres on Hatch Road and Turlock on North Golden State Boulevard.
