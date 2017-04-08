Urban Outlaw goes for the edgy in Turlock; one local Payless to close

You have to like a store where you can buy fringe-covered boots, dangly earrings and a bench whose back is made out of the tailgate of a Ford pickup.

That’s Urban Outlaw, which opened last month on North Tegner Road near Costco in Turlock.

Owner Amy Delgado Gentry described her store as a “rustic boutique”. Gentry has a history in retail and interior design, with a degree from Modesto Junior College and a store in Oakdale several years ago. Gentry said when she was in the interior design program, a visual display class really captured her imagination. You can tell by the way she sets up the displays at Urban Outlaw.

“I change things up all the time,” she said.

She sold the Oakdale store, a consignment shop called Lucky You, when her daughter was born. With her daughter now in school, Gentry, who lives in Turlock, decided the time was right to go back into business.

This time, she wanted to focus her efforts on new clothing rather than used.

“I don’t shop consignment anymore,” she said. Indeed, much of the shop is based on Gentry’s style and attitude.

“I like boho, gypsy and country,” she said. That’s why you can find handbags with fringe, American flag cowboy hats and flowy tie-dye wraps in the same store. Along with some furniture accent pieces, including that amazing bench. She’s also carrying items like bath bombs and pieces from local artists. A men’s section is planned, as is some designer wear. Urban Outlaw also carries plus sizes. “Beautiful women come in all sizes,” Gentry said.

“But I don’t want my store to be expensive,” she said, picking up a pair of $10.99 earrings. “I think, ‘Would I pay that price for that?’”

Gentry said she gets her goods on trips to Los Angeles and Texas. She’s also traveled to New York and Denver, and that’s where she got the name for her store. “Urban is big,” she said. She considered “Urban Cowgirl” but wanted the name to appeal to both genders.

“I want my store to be tough,” she said. Hence the “Outlaw”.

Urban Outlaw, 2911 N. Tegner Road, Turlock, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends. Call 209-535-5501.

Elsewhere around the Business Beat:

As we reported earlier this week, Payless Shoe Source has filed for bankruptcy protection.

According to the Associated Press, The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer announced that it will be immediately closing nearly 400 of its stores as part of the reorganization. The closure list posted on the company’s website shows a single Modesto-area store affected: the store on Hatch Road in Ceres.

Payless, founded in 1956, operates more than 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries.