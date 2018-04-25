Their aunt's salsa was a party hit. So Hughson mom and son made it their business

SHARE COPY LINK A mother-son team from Hughson is bringing their family salsa recipe to the market. Tia Fina's Salsa was first sold at local flea and farmers markets. It has since expanded to area grocery stores and soon will be in regional Save Marts. Marijke Rowland

