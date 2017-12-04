The Modesto Bee's head of advertising named as newspaper's general manager

Tim Ritchey was promoted Monday to become The Modesto Bee's general manager and advertising vice president.
Ritchey, previously the newspaper's senior vice president for sales and marketing, replaces Ken Riddick, who became publisher of The Fresno Bee last month.
"With Tim’s strong digital leadership, he is the perfect candidate to lead The Modesto Bee ’s print and digital strategies," said Gary Wortel, McClatchy's west regional publisher. "In the GM role, Tim will work closely with me and other California market leaders to accelerate the pace of our digital transformation and be an advocate for strong local journalism."
Ritchey has been with The Bee for 10 years. Before his 2007 arrival in Modesto, Ritchey spent 13 years at The Fresno Bee, and was a former general manager of a locally owned sporting goods store.
He's played an integral role in the newspaper's digital transformation, successfully piloting the company's Salesforce CRM system earlier this year.
"Modesto and the Central Valley communities are rich with talented and innovative people," Ritchey said. "I am honored and excited to lead our talented team at The Bee and continue working with the community and our business partners."
