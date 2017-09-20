New Vintage Faire Mall store helps feed the hungry. Just don’t go there for lunch

More Videos 0:33 Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's new BoxLunch Pause 0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto 1:11 Free spay/neuter for Pit Bulls and Chihuahuas 1:30 49ers vs. Rams: Three players to watch in Week 3 1:17 A look from above at the work being done on McHenry Avenue between Modesto, Escalon 1:05 Peterson Archives: Sharon Rocha building relationships from the trial 0:52 Go inside Roseburg Square's new Bellissima Boutique 0:25 This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident 3:29 Highlights | Downey 41, Pitman 20 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Step inside Vintage Faire Mall's new BoxLunch The new pop culture-themed novelty retailer BoxLunch has opened in Vintage Faire Mall. The store donates a portion of its proceeds to the nonprofit Feeding America. The new pop culture-themed novelty retailer BoxLunch has opened in Vintage Faire Mall. The store donates a portion of its proceeds to the nonprofit Feeding America. Marijke Rowland mrowland@modbee.com

