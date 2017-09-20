New Vintage Faire Mall store helps feed the hungry. Just don’t go there for lunch

Of all the interesting things you can find at the new BoxLunch store in the Vintage Faire Mall, lunch is ironically not one of them.
But that doesn’t mean you won’t still be feeding someone hungry with each purchase. The new novelty and gifts retailer on the upper level of the mall, sandwiched neatly between Cinnabon and Aeropostale, has partnered with Feeding America to help those in need. The philanthropically minded venture was started in 2015 and now has 60 retail stores across the country, including the new Modesto location.
BoxLunch District Manager Robin Mattis said people do sometimes wander into the shop confused because of its name, but that changes once they understand its concept.
“People get really excited when they realize the (philanthropic) aspect of the company,” she said.
For every $10 spent in the store, the company donates a meal to Feeding America on behalf of local food banks, which is where its name derives from. The Vintage Faire Mall location will give a portion of its proceeds directly to the Second Harvest Food Bank of San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties. According to the company, which is a subsidiary of Hot Topic, BoxLunch has provided food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal projects across America since its founding.
But enough do-goodery, what do they sell? Almost anything your pop culture-loving heart could desire.
BoxLunch carries men’s, women’s and kids’ apparel (think T-shirts, so many T-shirts), accessories (hats, socks, wallets, scarves), collectibles (including a whole wall of those big-headed Funko Pop figurines), home decor (mugs, pillows, throws), and more. Want a Star Wars tea pot? Yep. Bob’s Burger soap dish? Of course. Harry Potter water bottle. You bet.
The store will have a grand opening celebration this weekend from 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with DJs spinning music, in-store giveaways and trivia contests.
BoxLunch is in the Vintage Faire Mall upper level, 3401 Dale Road. For more information call 209-575-2971 or visit www.boxlunch.com.
