Amazon announces hiring binge; 4,000 jobs coming to California

Internet giant Amazon plans to hire 100,000 people in the United States in the next year and a half, the company announced Thursday. That includes opportunities at new distribution centers planned in Tracy and Sacramento, announced last year.
In addition to direct hiring, opportunities will be available through Amazon businesses like Marketplace and Amazon Flex, the company said.
“Innovation is one of our guiding principles at Amazon, and it’s created hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, said in a news release. “We plan to add another 100,000 new Amazonians across the company over the next 18 months as we open new fulfillment centers, and continue to invent in areas like cloud technology, machine learning, and advanced logistics.”
Amazon Flex is a program, launched in 2015, that enables people to earn up to $25 per hour by delivering Amazon packages on their own schedule using their own vehicle and smartphone, the company said. Amazon said it has thousands of participants across the country.
In California, Amazon Operations has created more than 14,000 full-time jobs since 2012, the company said. And it plans to hire 4,000 at four new fulfillment centers announced last year. That includes a second distribution center in Tracy. It was not immediately clear if any new jobs are planned for the distribution center in Patterson. A company spokeswoman has not yet responded to a request for comment, and a search of the Amazon jobs site found only three openings in Patterson.
To see a jobs listing or apply for a position, visit http://www.amazon.jobs/. More information Amazon Flex is available at https://flex.amazon.com/.
