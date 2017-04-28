Stray plastic prompts recall of Foster Farms chicken patties

Foster Farms is recalling 131,880 pounds of frozen breaded chicken patties from its Louisiana plant because flexible plastic from the packaging got into some of the meat.
The Livingston-based company said Thursday that the recall involves chicken handled Feb. 15, 2017, on a single production line at the Farmerville plant. It was sold in 20-piece bags at some Costco stores in California, Arizona, Utah, Washington and Alaska.
About 3,297 cases of the product were distributed. No other retailers were involved.
“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” said a notice from the federal Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The recall involves 5-pound, resealable packages with plant code P-33901 and a best-by date of Feb. 15, 2018. Foster Farms announced the voluntary action after receiving three consumer complaints about clear, soft plastic in the cooked patties.
Foster Farms advised consumers to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, consumers can contact the company’s consumer affair’s hotline, 800-338-8051.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
