Body found in water along Stanislaus River at Riverbank's Jacob Myers Park

A body was found in the water near Jacob Myers Park in Riverbank on Saturday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department received a call just before 4:45 p.m. that a security guard found the body near the shoreline of the Stanislaus River on the south side of the park, according to Sgt. Tom Letras.

The department’s dive team was called out to recover the body and detectives also were sent to the scene near the Henry Road entrance to the park to the north of the city.

There were no details Saturday evening as to how the victim died or ended up in the water, Letras said. The Dive Team and detectives remained past 9 p.m. at the scene just below S. Santa Fe Road in Riverbank.

"We don't have much," Letras said Saturday. "We'll investigate who and how."