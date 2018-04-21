Modesto's Gallo family has roots in Italy. A member went back for a major wine award

E.&J. Gallo Winery of Modesto, CA, received the Vinitaly International Award in Verona, Italy, on Saturday, April 14, 2018. At center is Gina Gallo, a third-generation leader with the company. At left is Maurizio Danese, president of Veronafiere, the host of the wine industry gathering. At right is Giovanni Mantovani, CEO of Veronafiere. E.&J. Gallo Winery E.&J. Gallo Winery