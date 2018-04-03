Modesto police investigating possible homicide on Coffee Villa Drive

Modesto Police Department detectives are investigating a possible homicide a few blocks west of Naraghi Lake on the northeast side of town.
Authorities were called to 1504 Coffee Villa Drive, at the corner of Keller Street, shortly after noon Tuesday on a report of a dead body in the home, according to Modesto police Sgt. Eric Schuller. Officers immediately searched and found no one else in the home, he said.
An unconfirmed report from the dispatch scanners was that a son reported reported his father had killed his mother.
Shortly after 1 p.m., an ambulance pulled away from the scene. In most of the hour that followed, no investigators could be seen entering or exiting the house, where the front door and metal security door were shut and the window blinds were down.
Schuller did not provide the gender or age of the dead person, or the cause of death. "Right now, we're classifying that as a suspicious death while we investigate."
Though the 911 call reporting the death was made Tuesday afternoon, police did not say when the death is believed to have occurred.
Investigators were looking for security cameras outside neighboring houses to help with the investigation.
Schuller said police would be on scene investigating for several hours.
David Leaupepe, a resident across Keller from the home, exclaimed, "No kidding?" when he was informed of the death, saying he hadn't seen or heard anything suspicious. He said a man, woman and teen male live at the home, but he does not know them. He said an older woman sometimes is there, too.
