Early February shooting death in Turlock not criminal, police say

Nothing indicates the fatal shooting in early February of a man found in an apartment just north of California State University, Stanislaus, is criminal in nature, Turlock police reported.
In working to determine whether the death was accidental or suicide, detectives are looking at autopsy and gun-test results.
Officers were called to the 3400 block of Crowell Road the morning of Friday, Feb. 2, on a report of a shooting. The initial incident summary reads, "We received a call of a subject who reportedly shot himself. Upon arrival at the residence, we made contact with multiple subjects. One subject was confirmed deceased by ambulance staff. Due to the circumstances of the incident, detectives were called out to handle."
