Influenza takes a toll in Stanislaus County. Does the vaccine protect residents?

The most dominant flu virus this season is called H3N2, and it’s been widely reported the seasonal flu vaccine offers little protection against it.
Health officials hope the vaccine is at least 30 percent effective as the flu season worsens in the Central Valley.
According to an estimate, vaccinations were 10 percent effective against the H3N2 strain when it swept through Australia in August, giving the Aussies a dreadful flu season. More severe outbreaks are associated with the virus and it has a tendency to create complications for seniors.
“It’s the one we worry about with people 65 years and older,” said Dr. Julie Vaishampayan, public health officer for Stanislaus County.
Vaishampayan has not conceded that this year’s flu vaccine is ineffective. Officials will know more in a few weeks when a report on vaccine effectiveness is released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last year’s flu vaccine prevented illness from H3N2 about 32 percent of the time in the United States, and the same components for that strain were included in the vaccine produced for this year, according to the CDC. The vaccine could achieve similar results this year because the virus has not changed dramatically.
“I don’t know what vaccine they used in Australia,” Vaishampayan said. “There are different manufacturers for different countries.”
The seasonal flu is widespread in California this winter, with the state reporting a higher-than-expected number of hospitalizations. San Diego County has reported 45 deaths from seasonal flu outbreaks resulting in more than 3,300 cases last week.
Officials reported last week that a woman in her 60s died from flu-related illness in Stanislaus County. At least four people have been treated for flu complications in local hospital intensive care units.
The H3N2 virus is the predominant strain in the current season, though three other viruses are showing up in positive tests. People with pneumonia and influenza represented 7.3 percent of inpatients in Kaiser Permanente hospitals in the second half of December, an increase from 5.5 percent earlier in the month.
Vaishampayan said a flu shot is still the best way of guarding against the illness. Three of the four strains are covered by the vaccination and the shot could be more effective against H3N2 than what’s been reported.
“It is still the No. 1 recommendation,” she said. “It takes a couple of weeks for the immunity to develop from that shot.”
The flu season usually begins in late fall and runs until March or April.
A fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and stuffy nose are among the symptoms and most people recover in one or two weeks. More serious complications may include bronchitis, ear infections and pneumonia.
Seniors and people with chronic illness may want to take daily precautions to avoid the illness, such as washing hands with soap and water, coughing into their sleeve, not touching their eyes, nose or mouth and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
Ken Carlson: 209-578-2321, @KenCarlson16
