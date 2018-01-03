Authorities capture pack of dogs believed to have mauled Modesto woman to death

More Videos 1:48 Ice climber falls 40 feet in Lee Vining Canyon Pause 0:14 Here's the timing, size of storms heading our way 0:42 Recreational marijuana sales begin in Stanislaus County 1:49 Kaepernick art piece at Stan State important to region, art professor says 0:59 Don’t You Want To Adopt This Dog? 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 0:26 Chickens dance in the slow lanes, closing SoCal freeway as CHP work to wrangle the birds 0:43 Man shot to death in west Modesto 0:22 This cat found a home after warming hearts in Facebook video 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Seven dogs involved in south Modesto mauling captured Seven dogs believed to be responsible for a deadly mauling of a woman in South Modesto last week have been captured and will likely be euthanized. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) Seven dogs believed to be responsible for a deadly mauling of a woman in South Modesto last week have been captured and will likely be euthanized. (Erin Tracy/etracy@modbee.com) etracy@modbee.com

