Fire erupts at Crows Landing Road muffler shop, spreads to other businesses

Modesto strip mall fire A fire began at a muffler shop on the 1600 block of Crows Landing Road on Wednesday morning, then spread to adjacent businesses. A fire began at a muffler shop on the 1600 block of Crows Landing Road on Wednesday morning, then spread to adjacent businesses. Deke Farrow jfarrow@modbee.com

