  • Vodka spill in Modesto

    A distribution truck spilled about 15 to 20 cases of apple flavored vodka, an E.&J. Gallo Winery product, in downtown Modesto on Thursday. Looters quickly grabbed a number of unbroken bottles.

A distribution truck spilled about 15 to 20 cases of apple flavored vodka, an E.&J. Gallo Winery product, in downtown Modesto on Thursday. Looters quickly grabbed a number of unbroken bottles. Deke Farrow dfarrow@modbee.com
A distribution truck spilled about 15 to 20 cases of apple flavored vodka, an E.&J. Gallo Winery product, in downtown Modesto on Thursday. Looters quickly grabbed a number of unbroken bottles. Deke Farrow dfarrow@modbee.com

News

Vodka spills. Firefighters get to scene quickly, but looters get there first.

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

December 21, 2017 01:32 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:05 PM

The apple vodka spill was gone pretty quickly, thanks to a Modesto Fire Department cleanup crew and, before that, several people who helped themselves to unbroken bottles.

The spill occurred about noon Thursday at Ninth and D streets when a distribution truck carrying New Amsterdam Apple Flavored Vodka, a product of E.& J. Gallo Winery, lost part of its load.

About 15 to 20 cases of 375ml bottles spilled, many breaking, many unscathed. Firefighters responded to address the traffic hazard and clean up the spill on the southwest corner of the intersection.

A few "unsavory characters were filling their bags" with unbroken bottles as the crew arrived, a firefighter said.

As firefighters swept up broken glass in the right lane, the smell of apples was strong in the air. Absorbent material then was poured on the spill. None of the alcohol got into the storm drain, Capt. Vince Bowman said.

