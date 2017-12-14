Small plane crashes in western Calaveras County; pilot and passenger injured

Two men were injured when a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon near Valley Springs, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office reported.
The extent of the injuries was not known for the men, who were taken by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital out of the area. One was the 72-year-old pilot from nearby Lake Camanche. The other was a 75-year-old passenger from Pine Grove in Amador County.
The plane, a 1981 single-engine Cessna, went down at a private airstrip on the 10000 block of Hogan Dam Road, a news release said. Deputies and emergency workers were dispatched at about 1:45 p.m. and found that the men had extricated themselves from the plane.
A witness reported seeing a low-flying plane that might have clipped a tree near the end of the runway, the release said. It was not known whether the aircraft was taking off or landing.
Never miss a local story.
The Federal Aviation Administration is helping with the investigation.
Comments